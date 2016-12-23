Tucker Carlson Refuses To Conform, Takes Epic Stand In The Name Of Christ… This Is God’s Work

There is nothing that outrages liberals more than cold, hard facts that combat their arguments. Check out what happened this week when Tucker Carlson read a passage from racial activist Tariq Nasheed’s book, “The Art of Mackin’.”

Twice Nasheed tweeted that Trump’s nominees include members of a “white supremacists [sic] sect that literally throw up Nazi salutes.”

Trump has appointed to his cabinet ppl from the Alt-right, a white supremacists sect that literally throw up Nazi salutes #NeverMyPresident — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 20, 2016

“Tucker, the fact that you’re that desperate to get one of my books — it’s a book on satire, it’s a tongue-in-cheek book, it was written in a comedic fashion,” Nasheed began. “The fact that you’re getting that to try to justify disenfranchising me to try to…”

“I knew you were going to say that,” he shot back, before attempting to read an interview Nasheed gave to Esquire about the book, but Nasheed cut him off once more.