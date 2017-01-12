Tucker Carlson Obliterates Meryl Streep For Her Disgusting Speech

Like many of us, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was disgusted by actress Meryl Streep’s decision to use her stage time at the Golden Globes to disrespect our country’s 45th President. In the past, Carlson has been very blunt about his dislike of the liberals who run Hollywood—and this was no exception.

“They can’t accept the election results for the same reason their business model is crumbling and Hollywood won’t exist in its present form in 20 years,” Carlson claimed. “Hollywood is going out of business because they don’t understand the country they are selling a product to. They’re completely out of touch because they’re rich and entitled.”

Tucker then focused in on Streep, specifically.

“Here you have a rich and entitled person describing herself as an outside, an outcast. Look, she doesn’t like Trump—that’s totally fine—lots of people don’t,” he added. “You’re allowed to feel that way, but what I was so struck by is she was telling a crowd exactly what they wanted to hear. She was saying things that are totally uncontroversial within the context she was speaking. That’s the least courageous thing you can do.”

Carlson didn’t stop there.

“To be in a room full of rich Hollywood liberals and say liberal things…I mean, it would be really interesting, and cool by the way, if she were to stand up and say something they disagreed with…It just annoys me,” he concluded.

