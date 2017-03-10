Tucker Carlson Just Did What They Said Was Impossible, This Is Amazing

Ever since his program Tucker Carlson Tonight took over the time slot for The Kelly File at Fox News, Tucker Carlson has gained national attention for being a bold reporter.

Almost every night he has an extreme liberal anti-Trump guest on his program. Without fail, he takes them head-on, systematically dismantling their flawed thinking. These efforts have paid off. Tucker’s program on Fox News just topped not only all broadcasts on cable news, but made the top 10 most-watched programs among all television broadcasts, including the networks.

The record-breaking episode was on March 2, when Carlson got 3.5 million viewers, giving him the highest ratings for all television programs for that Thursday. He even drew more viewers than the NBA.

