Tucker Carlson Exposes Group More Dangerous Than ISIS That Is A Far Greater Threat To America

While America is honing in on the threat of ISIS, Tucker Carlson has turned his attention to MS-13—an illegal immigrant street gang that is growing inside our own country.

“It’s fair to say, ISIS is the new global gold standard for awful,” Carlson commented. “ Combined the Orlando, San Bernardino and Chattanooga terror attacks, and the group is responsible for at least 68 deaths here in the U.S. over just the past three years and that is bad. On the other hand, it’s nothing compared to MS-13. That organization, a mostly immigrant street gang is a far greater threat to your life than ISIS is. It’s the numbers.”

“But unlike ISIS, MS-13 makes it hard to live in certain neighborhoods here in this country. Also unlike ISIS, there are a lot of them. ISIS may have a significant pass of supporters in the U.S. and a lot of a suspected does but true active ISIS members — pretty small, maybe a few hundred and most,” he continued.

“MS-13, by contrast, has approximately 6,000 members according to the government in this country,” Carlson noted. “And they’re supported by more than 30,000 abroad. Yes, abroad.”

“Because MS-13 is fundamentally a foreign threat. Now, the administration is using a lot of firepower to defeat insurgents in the Middle East right now and good for them. But what about the insurgency right down the road from you here in America? Because that’s exactly what it is,” he concluded.

What do you think of Carlson’s comments? Watch the segment below and tell us what you think.