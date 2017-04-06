Tucker Carlson Destroys Obama Official For Snuffing Susan Rice Scandal

Obama official Susan Rice was recently caught red-handed spying on President Donald Trump’s campaign—and yet the mainstream media continues to deny it. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, former Obama State Department official David Tafuri denied the proof against Rice. Instead, he tried to shift gears to the Russia allegations.

Carlson didn’t let him get away with the red herring, asking why Rice looked into the campaign of Hillary’s opponent in the middle of an election.

“That looks political to me,” Carlson noted. “Why in the world could she possibly be unmasking the names of people in the campaign against her preferred candidate?”

“What’s this about?” Carlson demanded. “We all assume we know Russia ‘hacked’ the election and I’m just asking you: Why has not one person—not one and I do this every single night—characterized exactly what this means?”

“I’m getting very frustrated,” he continued. “I don’t know what it means to hack an election. I don’t know exactly what they did to constitute a crime so severe that you’d have to spy on the Trump campaign to prove it.”

“Tucker, hacked into the DNC’s emails and they leaked those emails out in a strategic way to impact the election,” Tafuri responded, clearly agitated.