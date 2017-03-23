Tucker Carlson Blows Viewers Away When He Drops This Massive Bombshell On Live TV [WATCH]

Ever since Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election, liberals have been trying to back up the ridiculous accusation that the only reason she lost is because Russia interfered in the election in Donald Trump’s favor. This week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed who really interfered in last year’s presidential race. Hint, hint: it wasn’t Russia.

According to Carlson, there is evidence that NBC News and MSNBC meddled in the election and try to make Trump lose.

“There’s no reason to believe Russia changed the course of American political history,” Carlson claimed. “There’s merely innuendo and conspiracy mongering and connecting probably irrelevant dots.”

Carlson then questioned why, with so little evidence, the story of Russian interference has been growing “by the day.” He said the answer is MSNBC and NBC News, who have gone to “remarkable lengths” to keep the Russia hacking story going.

“Ever see their programming? It’s hour upon hour of programming like this,” Carlson said as he played clips of NBC and MSNBC hosts discussing the story.

“The Trump campaign didn’t just benefit from Russia interfering in our election. The point of this is they colluded…they helped…they were in on it,” Rachel Maddow is heard saying.

“Given that company’s conduct over the past six months, that is a bit rich,” Carlson said.

