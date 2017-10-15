Try Not To Cringe When You Learn About Hillary’s New “Job”

Hillary Clinton is fresh off her book tour chronicling her second straight presidential campaign loss. The former first lady and secretary of state is now understandably looking for a little change of scenery.

Reports from those close to the situation say that Clinton has her eyes set on a new gig, teaching at Columbia University, one of the most prestigious universities in the country. The New York Daily News reported Clinton is in talks to take on a lecturing role at New York’s Columbia University.

Columbia is an Ivy league school on par with Yale and Harvard and Clinton would be assuming a “University Professor” role in which she lectures at will in large classrooms on campus. Clinton, a law school graduate, could potentially be involved with the law school or the school or international and public affairs.

According to the New York Daily News, who broke the story:

The former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential nominee is in talks with Columbia University to take on a formal role at the Ivy League — and potentially house her archives there, multiple sources told the Daily News.

One option under discussion is an esteemed “University Professor” role that would allow Clinton to lecture across a range of schools and departments without the requirement of a strict course load, one source said.

A former law professor, Clinton could maintain the vaunted but vague role indefinitely or decide at a later date she wants to settle at Columbia’s celebrated law school or maybe the School of International and Public Affairs, the source said.

After trying her hand in politics and failing miserably, Clinton decided to go by the old adage: “those who can’t do, teach” and give teaching a shot. This is the last person Columbia, a school with a pristine reputation, needs representing their school.