Truth Will Be Revealed About JFK Assassination Because Of Trump

President Trump announced recently on twitter that he will allow the release of thousands of previously classified documents detailing the assassination of John F. Kennedy after years of the documents being delayed.

The archive of never-before-seen documents are set to be released on October 26th.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

“The President believes that these documents should be made available in the interests of full transparency unless agencies provide a compelling and clear national security or law enforcement justification otherwise,” a White House official said Saturday afternoon.

The trove of documents is set to have 3,000 documents never before seen by the public and 30,000 that were previously released, but with redactions. The National Archives has until Thursday to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

“Thank you. This is the correct decision. Please do not allow exceptions for any agency of government,” tweeted Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics and author of a book about Kennedy, who has urged the president to release the files. “JFK files have been hidden too long.”

Despite the buzz around the academic community about the release of the documents, it’s unlikely anything new is to be uncovered. Sabato and other JFK scholars believe the trove of files may, however, provide insight into assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City weeks before the killing, during which he visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies.

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of Mr. Trump who wrote a book alleging that Johnson was the driving force behind Kennedy’s assassination, had personally urged the president to make the files public, he told far-right conspiracy theorist and radio show host Alex Jones this past week.

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to make the case directly to the president of the United States by phone as to why I believe it is essential that he release the balance of the currently redacted and classified JFK assassination documents,” Stone said, adding that “a very good White House source,” but not the president, had told him the Central Intelligence Agency, “specifically CIA director Mike Pompeo, has been lobbying the president furiously not to release these documents.”

“Why? Because I believe they show that Oswald was trained, nurtured and put in place by the Central Intelligence Agency. It sheds very bad light on the deep state,” he said.

Clearly some are expecting there to be serious implications stemming from the release of these documents, I guess we will have to wait and see.