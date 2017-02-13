Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Slams Libs So Hard They Don’t Even Know How To Respond

Neil Gorsuch, newly appointed Supreme Court justice, just provided some very interesting details of his professional and personal history—including information about some of the most significant cases he presided over.

“On January 30, 2017, I received a call from the President informing me that he would nominate me for the Supreme Court vacancy,” Gorsuch wrote.

The questionnaire, which was submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, also contained personal information about the nominee. He is currently the member of two country clubs and the Federalist Society. He has also worked with a nonprofit helping low-income students graduate high school.

Gorsuch has served on some very important cases, including one involving a Native American inmate wanting to exercise his religious liberty in prison and another with companies attempting to dodge certain requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

“During my time as a judge, certain colleagues and I became concerned with quality of representation death row inmates received in their federal habeas proceedings,” Gorsuch commented.

After the questionnaire was submitted, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley praised him for his transparency and compliance.

What do you think? Is Gorsuch a great choice for this important position?