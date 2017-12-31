Trump’s Stand For Iranian Protesters VS Obama’s Clearly Shows Who Is A Better Leader

Unlike past American presidents who sought to appease Iran and make losing treaties with them, despite the fact that ideologically Iran hates everything everything America stands for, president Trump quickly offered support to Iranian protesters who have been vocal against the regime.

Tensions in the country of Iran have been high recently as citizens are unhappy with the current economic state of the country, a sentiment which has been growing over the last several years. Anti- government protests broke out on Thursday, starting in the capitol, Mashhad, and spreading to at least a dozen other cities. The protesters in those cities were numbered in the hundreds, and the thousands in some cities.

Reportedly a lot of these protesters have been arrested for “illegal gatherings.”

On Friday President Trump gave his take on the situation.

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Department of State called on the international community to support the Iranian people’s “demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.”

“Iran’s leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement, “As President Trump has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran’s leaders are Iran’s own people.”

These recent protests are the largest anti-government demonstrations since the 2009 Green Revolution, the people’s response to the overwhelming theory that Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had stolen the election. For two days, the Iranian military and police forces silenced and beat down the protesting civilians, and Obama said nothing.

It was not until the third day that former President Barack Obama broke his silence.

“I think it would be wrong for me to be silent about what we’ve seen on the television over the last few days,” he said, adding, “I would say to those people who put so much hope and energy and optimism into the political process, I would say to them that the world is watching and inspired by their participation, regardless of what the ultimate outcome of the election was. And they should know that the world is watching.”

It is “up to Iranians to make decisions about who Iran’s leaders will be,” Obama explained.

The Iranian people are speaking, and they want new leadership, Obama was too passive to do anything about it, but Trump will make a change.