After Trump’s Rally Speech In Phoenix, Celebrities React In A Massive Way

Celebrities have had a great deal to say about our president since he took office. Now they are reacting to Trump’s rally speech in Phoenix on Tuesday because he criticized the “dishonest” media for misrepresenting his remarks about the hatred and bigotry in Charlottesville. He also touched on a multitude of topics including Obamacare, North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-Un, trade deals, Arizona’s senators, and illegal immigrants. Check out Hollywood’s reaction below:

First Trump blamed the media for “fomenting divisions” and “trying to take away our history and our heritage,” then George Takei, a reference to the removal of Confederate figures, wrote, “Trump in Phoenix: ‘They are trying to take away our history and our heritage.’ We all know the code he’s speaking. Disgraceful.” Don Cheadle tweeted, “This man is a menace. Divider in Chief. Fear/hate mongering, shameful ‘leader.’” He included the hashtags “#ImpeachTrump” and “#PhoenixRally.” Alyssa Milano ridiculed the president as well stating, “Oopsie! You forgot the ‘on many sides,’ @realDonaldTrump. #PhoenixRally.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson poked fun saying, “This #PhoenixRally is basically the equivalent of watching a baby splash around in a toddler pool.” In a series of tweets, John Cusack expressed that Trump is “clearly mentally ill & unfit- removed in a straight jacket or cuffs – he’ll defecate on stage at a rally next – who would be surprised?” He continued, “Really he’s foaming at the mouth,” and “he’s a blathering maniac. Its a matter of public safety to have him removed asap.” Josh Gad added, “Weekly reminder of normal vs. not normal. A President holding an election rally in his 1st 8 months explaining he isn’t racist is not normal.”

Rosie O’Donnell posted a number of profane tweets, for example, “‘ON MANY SIDES – ON MANY SIDES’ trump – u cowardly muthaf**ker – a national disgrace – u liar – mueller is coming for u – u stupid s**t.” She further insulted, “trump u pathetic piece of human waste – god will never forgive u – neither will AMERICA – u lying sack of s**t – f**k u and ur paid crowd.” Continuing the shame, Albert Brooks said, “Watching Donald Trump’s hour long rant against the news. I don’t say this lightly but this guy is mentally ill.”

Josh Groban took to Twitter to write, “Trump just said with a straight face that his ‘movement’ has always been about loving everyone and inclusion.” As well as more messages that read, “Trump rally cheerers and chanters, you are pawns for his ego. He wants your cheers more than he wants to work for you. It isn’t about you…. He’s sick. This speech is insane. He’s insane.” Samantha Ronson chimed in to remind her followers, “You know you don’t have to watch, right? #NotMyPresident.” And Dan Rather tweeted, “This was Trump as candidate, uncaged, unscripted, unabashed, and frankly unhinged.”