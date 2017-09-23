After Trump’s North Korea Exec Order, China Followed With That Massive Blow

After a great deal of added pressure from President Donald Trump, China has finally told their banks to completely stop doing business with North Korea.

As reported by the Associated Press, the Trump Administration has mentioned that Trump’s executive order allows the United States to “sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.”

President Trump has publicly commended China because this could significantly effect the outcome in the standoff between Kim Jong Un’s regime and the rest of the world.

“North Korea has been allowed to abuse the international financial system to facilitate funding for its nuclear weapons and missile programs.” Trump continued, “Tolerance for this disgraceful practice must end now.”

Reuters has reported:

At the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, our President Donald Trump warned everyone that if Kim Jong Un so much as tries us, the United States will “totally destroy” North Korea.

Should every country do the same?