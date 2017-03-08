Trump’s Newest Higher Just Rode Into The White House On A Horse… Epic

When newly-confirmed Secretary Ryan Zinke arrived for his first day at the Department of the Interior, he arrived in fashion. Zinke is an avid outdoorsman, a retired Navy SEAL, and a loyal Montanan. He turned heads across Washington when he met with the United States Park Police (USPP) to ride with them to his new office.

The former Navy SEAL showed up on Thursday morning on Tonto, a seventeen-year-old horse that was donated to the National Park Service in 2014.

Zinke has already caught media attention for being the first Navy SEAL to be elected to Congress. He has served more than two decades in the United States Navy. When he was confirmed on Wednesday, he pinned the seal of the Department of the Interior right below his SEAL trident on his lapel.

Zinke is also recognized for his bold personality. But don’t be mistaken—Zinke didn’t take this action to make headlines. He only wanted to show the USPP respect by accepting their offer: