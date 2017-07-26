Trump’s New Comms Director Fires Top White House Member Already… The Purge Has Begun

Less than a week ago, Anthony Scaramucci was hired by President Donald Trump to be the new White House communications director, and he’s already making changes.

Scaramucci reportedly promised to ‘purge’ the staffers who were behind repeated leaks to the pres—beginning with assistant press secretary Michael Short. While Scaramucci didn’t publicly reveal exactly why he was firing Short, his comments about leaks say enough.

“I’m committed to taking the comms shop down to Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] and me, if I can’t get the leaks to stop,” he said. He also reportedly offered staffers “amnesty” on his first day as communications director, but admitted the decision was “above [his] rank.”

Scaramucci is taking over after the resignation of Sean Spicer.