After Trump’s Message To Iran Protesters, CNN Claimed The World Thinks America Doesn’t Have A “Moral Leg To Stand On”

During the CNN coverage of the protests in Iran, a corespondent read a statement from the Iranian government and added that the rest of the world is “frustrated” with the United States, and they believe the U.S. doesn’t have a “moral leg to stand on.”

CNN correspondent Arwa Damon said, “This coming out from the [Iranian] foreign ministry, not only talking about the fact that they view the government of President Trump as the greatest bearer of ill will towards Iran but going on to say that, ‘The people of Iran give no value or credibility to such opportunistic expressions by the Government or the person, Mr. Trump. American officials, through their conduct have not earned a place from which they can express masked sentiments as sympathies, for the aware of the people of Iran.’”

Damon then added her own thoughts, saying, “Now this, not just necessarily a rebuke of what the U.S. president tweeted, but also perhaps a reflection of just how frustrated, not just Iran but other countries frankly are, with the United States.” She continued, “A lot of nations and their populations, no matter how they feel about their governments in particular, do perceive the United States as not really having a moral leg to stand on.”

In the dispute between Iran and the United States, I think it’s Iran who is lacking the moral leg to stand on. Iran has funded terrorist organizations that have launched attacks all over the world and in developed countries, so to say that those countries feel as if the United States is lacking morality, is probably not accurate.

CNN will do anything to disparage the job the Donald Trump is doing, even if the things they are saying are just outright not true, or just a massive assumption, anything for ratings.