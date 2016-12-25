Trump’s Kids Make Heartbreaking Announcement… Please Send Your Prayers

Ever since Donald Trump won the presidency, liberals have been trying to figure out a way to rob him of the presidency. Now, Congresswoman Katherine Clark has taken a shot against the President-elect, introducing a bill that could impact his children as well.

Earlier this week, Occupy Democrats reported that Clark had introduced H.R. 6340, or the “Presidential Accountability Act”—designed to force Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence to place their assets into a blind trust while in the White House. If passed, Trump would have to place his assets out of reach for both him and his children.

“Every recent president in modern history has taken steps to ensure his financial interests do not conflict with the needs of the American people. The American people need to be able to trust that the President’s decisions are based on the best interests of families at home, and not the President’s financial interests,” Clark commented in a statement. “The President of the United States has the power to affect how our tax dollars are spent, who the federal government does business with and the integrity of America’s standing in a global economy.”

Clark’s bill also claims that the president and vice president must “disclose to the Office of Government Ethics and the public when they make a decision that affects their personal finances.” Essentially, Trump would have to make an announcement any time he conducts business.

