Trump’s Executive Order To Punish Sanctuary Cities Blocked By This Judge

A Federal Judge from the state of California has blocked an executive order by Trump to reduce funding for sanctuary cities Monday, limiting the administration’s ability to punish municipalities that violate federal immigration law.

The permanent injunction follows a preliminary ruling, issued in April, in a suit filed by the city of San Francisco and Santa Clara county.

“The Counties have demonstrated that the Executive Order has caused and will cause them constitutional injuries by violating the separation of powers doctrine and depriving them of their Tenth and Fifth Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge William Orrick for the Northern District of California wrote in his order.

The DOJ tried to argue that the financial impact would be minimal on these municipalities, however, when appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after Orrick ruled against the administration.

“The District Court exceeded its authority today when it barred the President from instructing his cabinet members to enforce existing law,” Department of Justice spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement late Monday. “The Justice Department will vindicate the President’s lawful authority to direct the executive branch.”

Orrick argued that statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump prove that this was intended for a large swatch of land and municipalities, resulting in a $2 billion loss in aid to these towns, according to the plaintiffs.

At issue is the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy of asking municipalities to detain suspected illegal immigrants for up to 48 hours so the individual can be picked up. Cities such as New York and Los Angeles are slowing the process by claiming to need arrest warrants for the suspects before detaining them.

Why are these cities standing in the way of justice? they are forcing us to pay more for illegal immigrants when Trump is doing everything in his power to deport them.