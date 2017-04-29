Trump’s Entire Wall Just Got Paid For By One Person… You’ll Love This

The fight over who will pay for President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border will soon be a non-issue after a single person could be forced to cover the $12-$15 billion cost. According to Senator Ted Cruz, the money for the wall is already in America’s possession, we just need permission to use it.

“Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill calling for the use of $14 billion seized from cartel drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to be used to pay for the President’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico,” Breitbart reported.

Though controversial, this proposal makes a lot of sense. What better use of this “blood money” than to make our country safer?

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Senator Cruz said in a statement. “Ensuring the safety and security of Texans is one of my top priorities.”

The objective of the border wall is to slow the flow of drugs and crime into America through our open borders. According to Cruz, El Chapo’s forfeited drug money will “offset the wall’s cost and make meaningful progress toward achieving President Trump’s stated border security objectives.”

What do you think? Is this plan genius?

“The U.S. Government is currently seeking the criminal forfeiture of more than $14 billion in drug proceeds and illicit profits from El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel who was recently extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution for numerous alleged drug-related crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering,” Cruz stated, according to Breitbart.