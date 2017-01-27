Trump’s Has Had Enough, Kicks Border Patrol Chief To The Curb, A New Era Has Begun

According to reports, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan has left the agency just one day after Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a wall on the Mexican border. The Associated Press notes it is unclear whether Morgan resigned or if he was asked to leave.

The AP reports:

Morgan was named to the post in June and took office in October. The former FBI agent briefly led the internal affairs department at the Border Patrol’s parent agency before heading the agency of roughly 20,000 agents.

Morgan leaves office only seven months after being named the first outsider to lead the agency since it was founded in 1924. From the start, he clashed with the Border Patrol’s union, which endorsed Trump early and forcefully during the presidential campaign. The National Border Patrol Council had advocated for an insider to lead the agency and sharply criticized Morgan at almost every turn.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump was firm in his claims he would build a wall on the Mexican border that Mexico would pay for. By signing the order, Trump has proven that he is sticking by his promises—though Mexico does not intend to pay for the wall and it’s unclear at this point how the project will move forward.

“This is a law enforcement agency,” Trump said during an announcement to the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. “But for too long, your officers and agents haven’t been allowed to properly do their jobs. From here on out, I’m asking all of you to enforce the laws of the United States of America. They will be enforced and enforced strongly.”

