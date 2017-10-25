On Trump’s Election Anniversary, You Will Hear People Screaming Like Crazy At The Sky, You Won’t Believe Why

Liberals are getting a little insane with their desperate protests against president Trump.

In Boston and Philadelphia, thousands of upset liberals plan to “scream helplessly at the sky” during the anniversary of Trumps election on Nov. 8th. I’m sure as time goes on more crazies and more cities will join in on the action as the “protest” picks up steam on social media.

Over 4,000 people in the Boston area have signed up on Facebook for the event, and 33,000 have expressed interest in attending the event at the 383-year-old Boston Common.

Over 4,000 people have RSVP'd to an event in Boston Common to scream at the sky on the 2016 Election anniversary: https://t.co/ET8UJmD2fA pic.twitter.com/cS7XbDqDHS — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 23, 2017

The organizers say in a Facebook post: “Come express your anger at the current state of democracy, and scream helplessly at the sky!”

“This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American,” Johanna Schulman, an activist and one of the organizers of the event, told Newsweek. “Who wouldn’t feel helpless every day? Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference.”

They will be sure to make a difference alright. If everybody wasn’t already fed up with the ‘woe is me’, PC liberal crowd having thousands of them screaming outside your door will probably end up driving more people away from their pathetic movement.

“While the event calls upon people to Scream Helplessly, we want to convert that sense of helplessness into resistance, into action, and maybe even into optimism,” Schulman told Newsweek. “Although it is important to acknowledge the tragedy that befell our country on November 9th, we cannot let it defeat us!”

This is a sad display of desperation from the liberals, I have to be honest though, I thought their protest would be more creative or constructive than just yelling into the sky.