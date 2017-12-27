Trump’s Christmas Gift For Military: He Backs The Highest Raise Since 2010

Trump continues to fight to improve the lives of the military and American service members, as he just signed a an executive order that will raise the salaries of military members by 2.4 percent, and a 1.9 percent pay raise for federal workers.

the 2.4 percent pay increase will be the largest seen by the military since a 3.4 percent increase approved by Obama in 2010. For 2017, the Obama administration had scheduled a 2.1 percent increase.

The 2.4 percent rise in pay for the military will be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Trump signed on Dec. 12.

To avoid an imminent government shutdown, the House and Senate last week passed another Continuing Resolution to keep spending at 2017 levels until Jan. 22, when they will try again to reach an overall budget agreement for 2018.

I will never understand the argument that Trump doesn’t do anything for the middle and lower class, that he only works for the rich, because most everything he has done so far in office effects your average American worker.

Raising the base pay of the armed service members gives them more discretional income which will more than likely go directly back into the economy. The same goes for the federal workers who will be getting a 1.9 percent pay increase, it will likely be spent quickly on household items and repaying debts.

With increasing the pay of the military and millions of federal workers, as well as remaking the tax code to be easier and help save America’s middle class money, Trump has thus far been an advocate for the middle and lower classes. Even his stance on immigration does more for the lower and middle classes than I think they even realize. The narrative about Trump is that he’s a rich guy who only cares about rich guys, but that hasn’t been the case so far.