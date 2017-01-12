Trump’s Attorney General Comes Forward With Huge Announcement About Hillary Clinton

During his first confirmation hearing this week, Donald Trump’s new attorney general Jeff Sessions confirmed he would not be pursuing charges against Hillary Clinton. When asked by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley about what he would do as head of the Justice Department, Session said his person opinions would conflict with the DOJ’s demand for objectivity.

“I, like a lot of people, made comments on the issues in that campaign with regard to Secretary Clinton and some of the comments I made, I do believe, that could place my objectivity in question,” Sessions responded. “I’ve given that thought. I believe the proper thing for me to do would be to recuse myself from any questions involving those kinds of investigations that involve Secretary Clinton that were raised during the campaign—or could otherwise be connect to it.”

Grassley didn’t let Sessions off the hook without further interrogation.

“When you say you’ll recuse, you mean that you’ll actually recuse and the decision will therefore fall to, I assume, a deputy attorney general,” Grassley pushed. “I asked because after Attorney General Lynch met with President Clinton in Phoenix, she said she would quote unquote ‘defer’ to the FBI, but she never officially recused.”

Sessions was quick to note that he would not have acted the way Lynch did.

“There’s a procedure for that, which I would follow,” he concluded. “And I believe that would be the correct—best approach for the country because we can never have a political dispute turn into a criminal dispute—that’s not in any way—that would suggest anything other than absolute objectivity. This country does not punish its political enemies, but this country ensures that no one is above the law.”

