Trump’s Admin Has Clearly Declared When Life Begins, Pro-Abortion People Are Furious

The Trump administration has clearly defined when they consider life to begin, and liberals won’t be happy. The Department of Health and Human Services’ strategic plan document for 2018 to 2022 says clearly that life begins at conception.

An exert from the document reads: “HHS accomplishes its mission through programs and initiatives that cover a wide spectrum of activities, serving Americans at every stage of life, beginning at conception.”

Which is in stark contrast to the plan that the Obama administration settled on: “HHS accomplishes its mission through programs and initiatives that cover a wide spectrum of activities, serving Americans at every stage of life.”

The main difference obviously being the last line, for the Trump administration, life begins at conception, which presents a huge problem for liberals, and pro-life advocates.

They reinforced their mission in a separate exert that left no wiggle room. “A core component of the HHS mission is our dedication to serve all Americans from conception to natural death. HHS seeks to improve health care outcomes for people we serve. While we may refer to the people we serve as beneficiaries, enrollees, patients or consumers, our ultimate goal is to improve healthcare outcomes for all people, including the unborn, across healthcare settings.”

The government has placed themselves firmly on the side of life, and defending those who can’t defend themselves. Finally in this country we can see abortion for what it really is, murder. We now have political documentation that might actually make liberals think twice about abortion, make them see that what they are so seemingly so eager to get rid of is the life of a child.

The next step is making abortion flat out illegal, it is a barbaric practice that butchers children and ends life early for those who don’t have a voice to protest.