Trump White House Fires Answer Back At James Comey After Testimony… The Game Is On

Earlier this week, former FBI director James Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee to give his testimony. Now, the White House has just broken their silence about what he had to say.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeatedly told reporters to direct all questions to outside council, but she was adamant about one point: Trump is not a liar.

“No, I can definitively say the president’s not a liar, and I think it’s frankly insulting that that question would be asked,” she said. The remark comes in response to Comey saying Trump and his administration are offering “lies, plain and simple” about the state of affairs at the FBI and the reasons he was fired.

During his testimony, Comey also said that he thinks Trump asked him to stop an investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn. He made the pathetic claim that he was so afraid to meet with Trump that he took notes every time he met with him. But he refused to say that Trump’s efforts were ‘obstruction of justice.’

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning,” Comey said. “But that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work towards, to try and understand what the intention was there, and whether that’s an offense.”

What do you think about Comey’s careless claims?