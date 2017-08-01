Trump Uses “Racial Slur”, Al Sharpton Instantly Riots Against Him For Being Racist

President Trump came under fire recently for a speech he made to a police officer, joking that the officers are sometimes ‘too nice.’ The media quickly took this comment out of context as the Commander in Chief ‘advocating police brutality.’ Al Sharpton took this criticism further by criticizing the President for using the term ‘paddy wagon’

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddywagon, you just see them thrown in, rough. I said please don’t be too nice,” President Trump said to a group of police officers. “Like when you guys put somebody into a car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put your hand, like don’t hit their head, and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head, I said you can take the hand away, OK?”

Sharpton tweeted a photo that reportedly said “SATURDAY: REV. AL SHARPTON TO BLAST PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S REPREHENSIBLE ENCOURAGEMENT OF POLICE VIOLENCE & RACIST ‘PADDY WAGON’ SLUR. Reverend Al Sharpton and National Action Network will also welcome His Holiness the Gyalwang Drukpa to NAN’s Saturday Action Rally to promote interfaith dialogue as the key to combating global injustice.”

“I will respond to Trump praising police violence to an audience of laughing cops at a speech Friday,” tweeted Sharpton.

What do you think of Sharpton’s comments? Is he twisting Trump’s words?