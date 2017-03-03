Trump Thought The Cameras Were Off After His Speech, Look What They Captured [VIDEO]

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump stopped his first speech as President before Congress to honor the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens.

“For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” Trump commented. “Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom. And we will never forget Ryan.”

Of course, liberals tried to twist this heartfelt moment into something negative. They accused Trump of using Carryn Owens as a pawn. What he did before his speech, when he was not in the public eye, tells a very different story.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer revealed that Trump met with the Owens family privately before the speech to ask Carryn if she would be okay with him referencing her during his speech.

“I’d like that,” she reportedly replied.

“Even with referencing her in the speech, that was her decision,” Spicer commented.

Trump kept the meeting with Owens and her children private to protect them from the media. After his speech, Trump found Owens and have her a hug.