Trump Takes Off Gloves… He’s Going After Comey To End This Once And For All

On Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey shocked Americans everywhere when he testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, outing himself as a “leaker.” Now, it is rumored that Trump’s private attorney Marc Kasowitz is planning to file a complaint against Comey after his handling of memos on his interactions with the president.

The decision comes after Comey testified that he leaked the contents of his memos outlining his interactions with Trump to a friend. He then said he asked his friend to give the information to a reporter.

“My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square,” Comey testified. “So I asked a friend of mine to share the contents of the memo with a reporter.”

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president,” Kasowtiz said, adding that “selective and illegal leaks of classified information” continue to undermine the Trump administration.

President Trump also took to Twitter to comment on the confession.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” he tweeted.

What do you think? Should Comey face legal repercussions for his actions?