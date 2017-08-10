Trump Takes Back What Obama Stole You… Which Gave Millions Back To Americans

During Barack Obama’s presidency, he allowed millions of people to get on welfare and live off of hardworking American taxpayers. Before he took office, Donald Trump promised he would make major changes to make sure the system was not being taken advantage of.

Now, it’s being reported that in his first seven months in office, Trump has gotten more than a million people off food stamps. The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) statistics show that over 1.1 million fewer Americans are on food stamps since January. In fact, food stamp numbers have fallen to their lowest since 2010.

The change has been largely attributed to Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. That’s a stark contrast to Obama, who allowed 10.7 million more people to get welfare—a 32 percent increase from 2009.

“We must reform our welfare system so that it does not discourage able-bodied adults from working, which takes away scarce resources from those in real need. Work must be the center of our social policy,” Trump wrote in his letter to Congress accompanying his proposed budget.

“If you are on food stamps and you are able bodied, we need you to go to work,” said Mick Mulvaney, budget director, during a White House briefing in May.