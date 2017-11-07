Trump On Sutherland Springs’ Shooting: “Fortunately, Somebody Else Had A Gun”
Trump responded to the tragedy in Texas that unfolded on Sunday as we all expected him to, honestly and straight forward.
“Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction,” Trump said Monday. “Otherwise it would have been — as bad it was, it would have been much worse.”
He is completely right and it’s what everybody is scared to say right now, which is why we love Trump. Against the crowd clamoring for “gun control”, Trump rationally points out the obvious, what is there was nobody else there with a gun? everybody in the church dies.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan, alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said the shooter was “a very deranged individual.” And he said the shooting that left 26 dead and 20 wounded was caused by a “mental health problem,” and not guns.