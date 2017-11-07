Trump On Sutherland Springs’ Shooting: “Fortunately, Somebody Else Had A Gun”

Trump responded to the tragedy in Texas that unfolded on Sunday as we all expected him to, honestly and straight forward.

“Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction,” Trump said Monday. “Otherwise it would have been — as bad it was, it would have been much worse.”

He is completely right and it’s what everybody is scared to say right now, which is why we love Trump. Against the crowd clamoring for “gun control”, Trump rationally points out the obvious, what is there was nobody else there with a gun? everybody in the church dies.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan, alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said the shooter was “a very deranged individual.” And he said the shooting that left 26 dead and 20 wounded was caused by a “mental health problem,” and not guns.

Again, correct. This is not an issue of gun control, precautions are in place for men like this not to buy weapons, the issue is that his criminal record was not properly recorded by the Air Force, he was never supposed to be able to buy a gun, but he ended up with one, which should show you that gun control is never going to solve the problem.

If a man really wants to buy a gun, but can’t get one from a reputable dealer, he’ll get one from a non-reputable dealer.

Did we all forget the tragedy that happened in New York City so recently? Lets say hypothetically, this man was barred from getting a gun and instead decided to wire a bomb to his truck, and drive it through the front doors of the church, blowing it up and killing everybody inside, is that better? Would gun control prevent this man from looking up how to make a bomb online?

We need to start looking at these events logically and not let the narrative of the media and their alternative agenda get us taking about the wrong things. Why aren’t we talking about mental health and rehabilitation? instead we are talking about gun control, when a gun is what saved the lives of everybody who walked away from that church.