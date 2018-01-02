Trump Stops Obama-Era $13B Plan For Rail-Tunnel

An Obama-era plan to have the federal government foot half of a $13 billion deal to build a rail tunnel project ran into a brick wall Friday from the Trump administration.

Barrack Obama proposed the plan in 2015 and it includes renovating Amtrak tunnels connection New Jersey and New York City, repairing damage to a dual-tunnel conduit, and reconstructing the New Jersey railroad network’s aging Portal Bridge, Crain’s New York Business reported.

Amtrak owns most of the railways in the North-East from Washington to Boston and they are claiming that the health of the tunnels are in serious jeopardy and could fall within the next 10-15 years if nothing is done.

The original Obama-era plan called for costs to be split among New York state, New Jersey and the federal government.

‘A local project’

In a letter on Friday however, Trump let the other two parties know that they were not going to be moving forward with plans for the tunnel repairs because both of those parties applied for federal loans to pay for their portions of the tunnel, meaning that for the initial start-up, the federal government would be paying for all of it.

“Your letter also references a non-existent ’50/50′ agreement between USDOT, New York, and New Jersey. There is no such agreement,” wrote K. Jane Williams, deputy administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. “We consider it unhelpful to reference a non-existent ‘agreement’ rather than directly address the responsibility for funding a local project where nine out of 10 passengers are local transit riders.”

