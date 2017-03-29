Trump Steps Off Air Force One, But If You Look Closely Something Is Very Different [ZOOM]

Throughout his eight years as president, Barack Obama spent millions of dollars on Air Force One. That’s an expense that Donald

Trump considers grossly unnecessary, and he wasted no time trying to lower the costs as soon as he took office.

According to Freedom Daily, Trump has just debuted the new look of his Air Force One—and it’s a sharp contrast to Obama’s. After renegotiating the production cost of the presidential aircraft, Trump made it look more like Trump Tower. The new aircraft exudes class and elegance.

There is no question that Trump’s success in the business world gave him skills that he is already putting to use in his presidency. Hehas an impressive ability to get less for more—and American taxpayers will benefit from that.

