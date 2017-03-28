Trump Stands Up For Secret Service, Does Something Unthinkable No One Has Ever Done

In the past month alone, three intruders have jumped the fence at the White House. One of them even managed to evade the Secret Service on the estate’s grounds for 17 minutes. Now, President Donald Trump is making some serious changes to the Secret Service—and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The Washington Examiner has reported that Trump is preparing to name a new Secret Service director and for the first time ever, the agency chief will be coming from outside the service.

Sources believe Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired Marine general and former head of U.S. Central Command, will name another general to head the Secret Service. The Trump administration is hoping new direction can help impose more rigorous discipline, two sources told reporters.

No 26-year-old should be able to successfully make it to the back door of the White House, as Jonathan Tran did just weeks ago when he arrived on the doorstep and announced he had an appointment with the president. Six Uniformed Division officers are facing disciplinary action for their inability to detain the young man faster.

