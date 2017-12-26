Trump Spent All Of His Christmas Eve Talking With Hundreds Of Service Members Around The World

President Trump spent his Christmas at his Mar-A-Lago golf club in Florida, or as Trump has coined it, “the Winter White House.”

However, being in the sunshine state didn’t prevent Trump from reaching out to the armed services across the world to send them a very merry Christmas. Over teleconference, Trump contacted several hundred armed service members, some in active war zones and in countries like Qatar and Kuwait, even Guantanamo Bay and the USS Sampson in 5th Fleet OPS Underway, according to the pool report.

Trump spoke to five deployed units, one from each branch.

“I just want to wish everybody a very, very merry Christmas, we say Merry Christmas, again, very, very proudly. Very very merry Christmas. We’re going to have a great year, an incredible year. I’m thrilled to bring seasons greetings on behalf of the first lady and our entire family and most importantly, on behalf of the American people. Today and every day we’re incredibly thankful for you and for your families. Your families have been tremendous. Always under-appreciated, military families, the greatest people on earth.” As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag. Every American heart is thankful and we’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families.”

Trump congratulated the military on prevailing over “terrorism” in all areas of the world, as many of the service members on the call were actively fighting ISIS across the world.

Trump finished his remarks saying, “I just wanted to wish everybody a very, very Merry Christmas. We say, ‘Christmas’ again very proudly. Very, very merry Christmas. We’re going to have a great year. It’s going to be an incredible year.”