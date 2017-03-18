Trump Does Something “Unimaginable” To Saudi Prince… Who Would Have Thought

Saudi Deputy Crow Prince Mohammed bin Salman has just praised President Trump for his “great understanding” of the Middle East. He even defended Trump’s controversial travel order. The statement came after Prince Salman’s meeting with Trump to discuss relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Prince Salman felt the meeting “put things on the right track” and “marked a significant shift in relations, across all political, military, security and economic fields,” due to “President Trump’s great understanding of the importance of relations between the two countries and his clear sight of problems in the region.”

“Saudi Arabia does not believe that this measure is targeting Muslim countries or the religion of Islam,” Salman said of the temporary travel ban. “This measure is a sovereign decision aimed at preventing terrorists from entering the United States of America. President Trump expressed his deep respect for the Religion of Islam, considering it one of the divine religions that came with great human principles kidnapped by radical groups.”

A statement also confirmed that “information from Saudi Arabia confirms indeed the existence of a plot against the United States of America that has been planned in those countries in secret by those groups that took advantage of what they assume a security weakness to conduct operations against the United States of America.”

After the meeting, Prince Salman took notice of the fact that Trump’s attitude toward Islam did not match the media’s portrayal of him, noting that Trump “has an unprecedented and serious intention to work with the Muslim World.”