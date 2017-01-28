Trump Slaps Michelle Obama Right In The Face, And Instantly Destroys Her ‘Legacy’ Forever

President Trump is determined to wipe away the stain of the Obama presidency, and that includes the little misadventures of Michelle. She wasn’t only classless and obnoxious. Michelle Obama also had no clue how to make America better.

But Trump knows exactly how he is going to make America GREAT! And it starts with demolishing anything and everything that the Obama’s put in place.

Including Michelle’s ridiculous “healthy” school lunch program. The former First Lady made such a big deal about the school lunch program. She was just SOOOO proud of it. But it was a joke from the start, and students all over the country were trying to tell her so