Trump Slams Pelosi So Hard She May Never Work In Politics Again [VIDEO]

On Friday, President Trump got to exact sweet revenge on Democratic lunatics Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer—both of whom demanded his attorney general’s resignation over past meetings with Russia’s ambassador. Of course, pictures have surfaced of the same lawmakers in similar meetings—“hypocrisy” at its finest.

Pelosi and Schumer have both called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign for meeting twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Sessions had previously told lawmakers he had no “communications” with Russian officials. Sessions defended his answer, saying he was answering questions specific to the Trump Campaign.

In an earlier interview with Politico, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed she had never met with Kislyak. But Politico unveiled a 2010 photo from a meeting of congressional lawmakers with then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Both Pelosi and Kislyak were present at the meeting. Of course, her reps scrambled to cover Pelosi’s tracks, arguing that she meant “she has never had a private one-on-one with him.”

After targeting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a photo with Putin, Trump called out Pelosi, tweeting: “I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it.”

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, agreed with Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi’s hypocrisy and utter disregard for the truth has gummed up the Democratic Party’s faux outrage machine,” he said. “She owes an explanation for why she knowingly misled the American public.”