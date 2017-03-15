Trump Slammed With Devastating Accusation… He’s In Trouble

According to reports, the legal watchdog group Judicial Watch is suing the CIA to get access to records about the investigation into former Trump Administration National Security Adviser, Lt. General Michael Flynn.

Flynn was asked to resign over a “loss of trust” when it was revealed he had met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. A transcript of the conversation made the rounds to six different people—a leak that Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Shaffer linked to the Obama administration.

Judicial Watch is bringing Freedom of Information Act-based lawsuits against both the Department of Justice and the Treasury Department to better understand the paper trial at hand.

Judicial Watch is particularly interested in the surveillance of then-candidate Trump and his key advisers during the campaign and transition. Of course, this plays off of Trump’s claim that “wires were tapped” at Trump Tower. Though people are outraged at Trump’s comment, The New York Times, BBC, and CNN all reported the existence of wiretapping during the investigation into Flynn.

Judicial Watch notes that CNN reported:

The calls were captured by routine US eavesdropping targeting the Russian diplomats, according to the intelligence and law enforcement officials. But the officials said some of the content of the conversation raised enough potential concerns that investigators are still looking into the discussions, amid a broader concern about Russian intelligence-gathering activities in the United States.

The officials all stressed that so far there has been no determination of any wrongdoing.

FBI and intelligence officials briefed members of the Obama White House team before President Barack Obama left office about the Flynn calls to the Russian ambassador, sources said.

We’re hoping the lawsuit by Judicial Watch will reveal some answers about who was wiretapped and when.