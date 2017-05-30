Trump Shocks The Nation With Identity Of White House Leakers… Guess Whose Behind It

In the first months of Donald Trump’s presidency, the White House has been plagued by a series of mysterious leaks. Now, Trump has reportedly identified the ‘rats,’ and he is wasting no time taking swift action against them.

According to reports, President Trump has launched a “complete” investigation into the leakers, arguing that “the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Make no mistake; these lawbreakers are going to spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

In fact, if the “full extent of the law” is enforced, the criminals will not be leaving prison until they die. The Justice Department will be conducting the investigation, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions fully supports the efforts.

“These leaks cannot be tolerated, and we will make every effort to put an end to it,” he said in a statement. “We have already initiated appropriate steps to address these rampant leaks that undermine our national security.”

Following the latest attack in Manchester, the New York Times published photos that revealed critical evidence. Needless to say, the important of keeping intelligence discrete is at an all-time high.

What do you think? Do you agree that these criminals need to be taught a lesson?