Trump Set’s His Target On Obama… He’s Done

After weeks of scandal, it appears that President Donald Trump has been proven right—his campaign was indeed under surveillance last year.

Now, Carter Page, a former advisor to Trump’s campaign, has just announced plans to file a lawsuit against Barack Obama and his officials after it was revealed that his team targeted and spied on the candidate because of his alleged connections to Russia.

“I look forward to the Privacy Act of 1974 lawsuit that I plan to file in response to the civil rights violations by Obama administration appointees last year,” Page said in a statement. “The discovery process will be of great value to the United States, as our nation hears testimony from them under oath, and we receive disclosure of the documents which show what exactly was done in 2016.”

The Obama administration has tried to claim it was ‘justified’ in monitoring Page on the basis of the Trump dossier, which turned out to be completely fabricated.