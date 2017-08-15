Trump Is “Seriously Considering” Making His First Pardon… You’ll Cheer When You Know To Who

It has been communicated that President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” pardoning former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Arpaio was recently found guilty because he refused to follow a judge’s orders to stop profiling suspected illegal immigrant drivers.

Trump went as far as telling Greg Jarrett from Fox News that the pardon could take place in a matter of days:

Fox News has reported more details on the charges:

Both men initially aligned on the issue of illegal immigration, but commentators claimed that the report provedTrump sides with “racists”:

This would be Trump’s first presidential pardon if he chooses to follow through with it, could you imagine?