Trump Sends Feds To Break-In Muslim’s **** Islamberg After 2 Decades, Their Discovery Is Alarming

Nestled deep in the woods of the Catskill Mountains in New York, there’s a hidden Muslim compound called Islamberg, where more than 100 Muslims live in seclusion from the rest of America. For more than two decades, infidels have been prohibited from entering. Anyone approaching the establishment is quickly “greeted” by armed guards patrolling the compound’s entry gate. Without immediate access, it’s been virtually impossible to determine whether the location is being used as a training ground for terrorists.

Until now.

According to reports, after an incident involving one of the compound’s residents, police were able to obtain a warrant and gain entry. What they discovered on the other side of those gates was frightening beyond measure.

It began when Islamberg resident Ramadan Abdullah was caught trying to steal several cases of ammunition from a local store in the area. Shortly after Abdullah was arrested, his reasons for stealing ammunition cause authorities to obtain a search warrant. During their raid, they discovered a massive stockpile of illegal weapons throughout the town, including 8 assault weapons, 4 loaded handguns, 1 loaded shotgun, 2 rifles, 64 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, body armor, and thousands of rounds of .50 caliber ammunition. And that was just the beginning.

When authorities took a closer look at Abdullah’s background, they found that he is a long-time associate of Muslims of America (MOA). He was the same man who was arrested back in 1977 after authorities discovered enough material in his home to build 50 bombs. After serving time, Abdullah had fallen off the radar, quietly living on the Islamberg compound.

His arrest has validated fears that New York residents have been harboring for more than twenty years. Since his arrest, New York State Police Major Jim Barnes has admitted he believes the Muslim terrorist likely traveled overseas to promote terrorism. Thankfully, he is being held without bail at the Broome County Jail.