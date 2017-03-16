Trump Reveals Obama’s Sickening Plans To Remove Andrew Jackson From $20 Bill

Last year, Barack Obama announced that President Andrew Jackson would be removed from the $20 bill and replaced by former slave and abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman. The plans are already in motion, but President Donald Trump is not willing to let Jackson’s honor fade away.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Trump hung a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office, less than a week after he moved in. He also visited the legendary president’s home in Hermitage and placed a wreath on the former president’s tomb.

Trump described Jackson as “an amazing figure in American history—very unique in so many ways.”

Jackson was the first president to be elected by the populist vote. He frequently made claims that the system was rigged against him—just one of many parallels he has to the current president.

“Like Jackson’s populism, we’re going to build an entirely new political movement,” White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon told The Hollywood Reporter.

When Obama first announced the plan, Trump criticized it as a decision of “pure political correctness.”