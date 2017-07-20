Trump Reveals The Number One Reason For Health Care Bill Failure… But It’s Not Over Yet

President Donald Trump was wrapping up a strategy dinner with a group of Republican Senators when he learned that the Senate health care bill was dead.

Yesterday, he took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the decision.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans,” he wrote. “Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!”

Of course, Trump was referring to Republicans Mike Lee, Jerry Moran, Rand Paul, and Susan Collins—lumping them in with Democrats who will block anything he brings to the table.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” he added.

Some feel Trump’s assertion was too harsh, others agree with him, and some think it’s time for Republicans to move forward with their promise to repeal Obamacare.

What do you think?