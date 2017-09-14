Trump Rescinded DACA, Pope Quickly Declares Him Not Pro-Life

Pope Francis of Argentina has it out for President Donald Trump. His liberal beliefs are causing him to attack our President and intervene in American politics.

Francis was asked how he felt about President Donald Trump putting an end to DACA and he answered, “The President of the United States presents himself as pro-life and if he is a good pro-lifer, he understands that family is the cradle of life and its unity must be protected.”

Pope Francis proceeded, “I think this law comes not from parliament but from the executive. If that is so, I am hopeful that it will be re-thought.”

The pope continued to expel his left-wing beliefs stating, “If we don’t go back, we will go down.” He also added, “Whoever denies it has to go to the scientists and ask them. They speak very clearly, scientists are precise. Then they decide and history will judge those decisions.”

When asked how he feels about some countries not buying into “climate change,” Pope Francis of Argentina responded, “Man is a stupid and hard-headed being.”

He’s really getting out of line here.

Should the Pope better stay out of this ?