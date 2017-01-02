Trump Releases Shocks The Nation With Massive New Years Announcement.

Millions of Americans have been anxiously awaiting 2017—the year when Donald Trump will finally become our president. On New Year’s Eve, the president-elect took to Twitter to share a message that had his supporters cheering.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Daily Mail reported that Trump’s message was targeted toward the detractors who have been working hard to keep him out of the White House and ruin his inauguration ceremony. This comes after Trump announced that he will be cutting down the length of his inauguration parade by an hour so that he can focus on “getting some work done” before he attends his three inauguration balls.

When Obama was first elected in 2008, he threw himself an hours-long parade before attending 10 balls for himself.

“This is going to be a shorter parade, an hour to hour and a half or so so he can go to work,” Alex Stroman, a spokesman for the inauguration committee. “That’s what the American people elected him to do.”

