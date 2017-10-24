Trump Releases The Most Important Tax Reform Since Reagan

Today is the anniversary of former president Ronald Reagan signing into law the Tax Reform Act of 1986. The act was the second major law he signed to reform the tax code for the American people.

It was a bipartisan effort to decrease taxes and expenses for middle class and working class families in 1981, and again in 1986.

The economy took off, marking one of the biggest peacetime economic expansions in U.S. history. Small businesses and dormant factories were brought back to life, the storied American worker produced at record levels, The median family income rose, and American’s exported more products than ever before, stamped with those four beautiful words: “Made in the USA.”

Things are different in the 21st century, especially when it comes to taxes. America’s economic competitors are slashing taxes in an effort replicate America’s success. America itself however, became complacent and stagnant.

In 2017, we are now one of the highest taxed nations in the world, and the tax code from the 80’s has tripled in length, they now span 2,650 pages, with another 70,000 pages of forms, instructions, court decisions, and other guidance.

Our leaders have let the competitive advantage we previously had over other world powers, slip away.

The new tax plan being introduced by Trump is supposed to be, above all, simpler. Taxes are not something most people understand if they don’t work in the field. Trump’s new tax plan also promises more tax cuts for the lower and middle classes, starting with doubling the standard deduction, which means the first $24,000 of a family’s income will be tax-free.

Our new plan will provide tax relief to businesses of all sizes, and deliver our small and medium-sized businesses the lowest top rate in more than 80 years.

the Council of Economic Advisers estimates that it will raise the annual income of a typical, hardworking American household by an average of around $4,000.

These are the types of tax reforms the American people need, make taxes easier to understand and just cost less overall, for the individual, and his or her small business, well done Trump.