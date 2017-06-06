Trump Puts Initiates New Law – Liberals Are Livid

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a new law that proves once again that he intends to put members of the military and law enforcement first in this country. In a strong move, Trump signed the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017 and the Public Safety Officers Benefits Improvement Act of 2017—two bills that encourage law enforcement agencies to hire veterans and make it easier for public safety officials and their families to make death or disability claims.

As he signed the two significant measures, Trump noted that he and all Americans are “incredibly proud” of those who put their lives on the line to serve our great country.

“We are going to be protecting them,” he said. “They’ve been protecting us—we’re going to be helping them right now. As president, keeping Americans safe is my highest duty and supporting law enforcement is my unwavering commitment. I am very proud to sign these two great bills today. This is something I’m very happy to be doing.”

Do you support these bills?