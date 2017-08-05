Trump Puts Democrat In Panic Mode After Threatening To Remove Congress’s Special Healthcare

On Saturday, President Donald Trump threatened to end “bailouts” for members of Congress and insurance companies if lawmakers don’t pass a new health care bill in the near future.

“If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon,” Trump wrote, sparking both applause and outrage.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy argued that Trump’s warning was a “clear threat” to strip health care away from members of Congress.

“This is a clear threat to Congress: pass y health bill or as punishment, I will end health care for you, your staff, & your constituents,” he tweeted. He went on to argue that the president does have the “power to cut off health care for leg branch employees & crater exchanges.”

“I would argue this is a very serious moment,” Murphy continued. “President making personal threats to us and our constituents if we don’t pass his bill.”

Fox News reporter Ed Henry defended Trump, saying the weekend that Trump’s supporters like this type of commentary is because he is not afraid to point out the “hypocrisy” of lawmakers.

“What they were saying is, ‘We want a little special carve-out,’” Henry said. “Now, will the president be able to do away with that? Who knows. Maybe it’s just rhetoric. But he is pointing out that these lawmakers, who didn’t have the courage of their convictions … he’s saying, ‘Maybe I am going to expose your special deal.’”