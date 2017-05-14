Trump Punishes Lester Holt For Trying To Humiliate Him During Interview [CLASSIC]

On Thursday, NBC’s Lester Holt interviewed President Donald Trump for the first time since he made the controversial decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. Of course, Holt tried to use the interview as an attempt to bring down Trump.

In fact, Holt interrupted Trump nine times in just three minutes of the interview. Most of the interruptions came when Trump was attempting to explain a part of the letter he wrote for former FBI Director James Comey. In the letter, Trump wrote that Comey had told him three times he was not under investigation.

“Why did you put that in there?” Holt asked.

“Because he told me that,” Trump began. “I mean, he told me…”

“He told you-you weren’t under investigation regarding the Russian investigation?” Holt interrupted.

“Yeah, and I’ve heard that from others. I think…” Trump began before Holt interjected once more.

“Was it in a phone call? Did you meet face-to-face?”

“I had a dinner with him,” Trump responded. “He wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on. We had a very nice dinner at the White House…”

“He, he asked for the dinner?” Holt asked.

“A dinner was arranged,” Trump replied. “I think he asked for a dinner.”

Holt may have been trying to put Trump on the spot, but the only thing America picked up on was the host’s blatant disrespect.