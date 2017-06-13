Trump Punishes CNN And NY Times In Hilarious Way For Running Fake Stories About Him

Since the beginning of his presidential campaign, the mainstream media has been on a mission to take down President Donald Trump. Now, their thinly-veiled bias is coming back to bite them in a major away.

According to reports, CNN and the New York Times were seated in the very last row on Friday for Trump’s press conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Let’s just say the reporters definitely took notice.

The White House has put the New York Times in the last row at today's joint press conference with Trump and Romania's president pic.twitter.com/ChFGMDpGti — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) June 9, 2017

CNN was placed away from the other TV networks in the equivalent of Siberia (no pun intended) at today's news conference. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 9, 2017

Of course, this may just be an oversight by WH staff. But it could also be seen as retaliation for our coverage. I have emailed @PressSec https://t.co/blnlgQBqYN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 9, 2017