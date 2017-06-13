Trump Punishes CNN And NY Times In Hilarious Way For Running Fake Stories About Him

NEWS

by American News ago0

Screen Shot 2017-06-12 at 8.57.11 PM

Since the beginning of his presidential campaign, the mainstream media has been on a mission to take down President Donald Trump. Now, their thinly-veiled bias is coming back to bite them in a major away.

According to reports, CNN and the New York Times were seated in the very last row on Friday for Trump’s press conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Let’s just say the reporters definitely took notice.

Related posts